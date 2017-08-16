Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has started operating a microgrid powered by a 1 MW solar array in western India.NEDO - an industrial R&D entity under the Japanese government - has provided roughly ¥3.4 billion of the pilot project's total ¥3.9 billion ($35.2 million) investment. Its partners - Japanese industrial group Hitachi, IT services provider Hitachi Systems and Tokyo-based conglomerate Itochu - will operate the microgrid system for a two-year period under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMICDC), a bilateral infrastructure development project.The project will test microgrid control technologies and the effectiveness of Japanese solar panels in the hot, arid conditions of western India. However, NEDO did not reveal which company supplied the solar panels. The roles of Hitachi, Hitachi Systems and Itochu in the demonstration project also remain unclear."The aim of the demonstration is to verify the effectiveness of Japan's microgrid ...

