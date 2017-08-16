sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,974 Euro		-0,028
-0,93 %
WKN: A2DU8B ISIN: MHY2109Q7055 Ticker-Symbol: GQTX 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRYSHIPS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DRYSHIPS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,688
2,804
19:04
16.08.2017 | 17:44
(10 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250k of Class Action Against DryShips, Inc. (DRYS) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - September 12, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DryShips, Inc. ("DryShips" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRYS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased DryShips securities between June 8, 2016 and July 12, 2017, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/drys.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) DryShips engaged in a systemic stock-manipulation scheme to artificially inflate its share price; (2) DryShips' transactions with Kalani Investments Ltd. were an illegal capital-raising scheme, due in part to Kalani's failure to register as an underwriter with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission; and (3) consequently, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/drys, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DryShips, you have until September 12, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE