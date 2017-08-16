Global Smart Speaker Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24% by 2021: Key Vendors are Amazon.com, Apple, Google, Harman International & Sony

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development of deep-learning technology. Deep-learning software is an advanced version of AI technology. The software attempts to mimic the activity and functioning of the human neocortex, which is the most active part of the human brain. Also, the deep-learning software is capable of recognizing patterns of images, sound, and other data.
This is now possible due to advances in mathematical formulas and availability of powerful computers, which enable computer scientists to model several layers of virtual neurons and multiple neural networks. This depth has enabled complex functions such as speed and image recognition and is being exploited by large MNCs like Google to build speech recognition software in its latest Android mobile software.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in number of smart homes. A large number of homes in developed countries such as the US and the UK are being renovated into smart homes. In a smart home, smart electronics, consumer electronic devices, and media and entertainment gadgets are connected to the home network and can interact with each other. The demand for smart homes is highly driven by energy saving requirements, convenience, and connectivity among the home devices. It is also fueled by government initiatives to promote smart homes for a better living. Among the common examples of solutions in this market are the introduction of smart meters to conserve energy and the assistance of power line communication.
Key vendors
- Amazon.com
- Apple
- Harman International
- Sony
Other prominent vendors
- FABRIQ
- Invoxia
- Lenovo
- LG Electronics
- Onkyo
- Sonos
