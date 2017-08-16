Global Smart Speaker Market to Grow at a CAGR of 24% by 2021: Key Vendors are Amazon.com, Apple, Google, Harman International & Sony

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Speaker Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart speaker market to grow at a CAGR of 24.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Smart Speaker Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development of deep-learning technology. Deep-learning software is an advanced version of AI technology. The software attempts to mimic the activity and functioning of the human neocortex, which is the most active part of the human brain. Also, the deep-learning software is capable of recognizing patterns of images, sound, and other data.



This is now possible due to advances in mathematical formulas and availability of powerful computers, which enable computer scientists to model several layers of virtual neurons and multiple neural networks. This depth has enabled complex functions such as speed and image recognition and is being exploited by large MNCs like Google to build speech recognition software in its latest Android mobile software.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in number of smart homes. A large number of homes in developed countries such as the US and the UK are being renovated into smart homes. In a smart home, smart electronics, consumer electronic devices, and media and entertainment gadgets are connected to the home network and can interact with each other. The demand for smart homes is highly driven by energy saving requirements, convenience, and connectivity among the home devices. It is also fueled by government initiatives to promote smart homes for a better living. Among the common examples of solutions in this market are the introduction of smart meters to conserve energy and the assistance of power line communication.



Key vendors

Amazon.com

Apple

Google

Harman International

Sony

Other prominent vendors

FABRIQ

Invoxia

Lenovo

LG Electronics

Onkyo

Sonos

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 08: Buying Criteria



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Key Leading Countries



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x6grhj/global_smart

