sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,268 Euro		-0,014
-0,61 %
WKN: 918589 ISIN: FI0009002471 Ticker-Symbol: TY2 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,222
2,358
19:01
16.08.2017 | 18:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon Oyj - Changes in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Finland, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

6.8.2017 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES






Date:

16.08.2017


Exchange transaction:

Buy





Share class

CTY1S


Amount, shares

12 854


Average price/share, EUR

2.2892


Total price, EUR

29 425.38





The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 12854 shares.




On behalf of Citycon Corporation






EVLI BANK PLC









Lauri Vehkaluoto










CONTACT:

Further Enquiries:



Investor relations, Henrica Ginström, +358-50-554-4296, henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-oyj---changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c2327047

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2327047/a7a570e522acd095.xlsx

CTY1S trades 16 8 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire