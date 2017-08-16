Citycon Oyj - Changes in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Finland, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 6.8.2017 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES









Date: 16.08.2017

Exchange transaction: Buy







Share class CTY1S

Amount, shares 12 854

Average price/share, EUR 2.2892

Total price, EUR 29 425.38







The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 12854 shares.





On behalf of Citycon Corporation









EVLI BANK PLC















Lauri Vehkaluoto



















CONTACT:

Further Enquiries:



Investor relations, Henrica Ginström, +358-50-554-4296, henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

