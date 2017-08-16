Citycon Oyj - Changes in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Finland, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
6.8.2017 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
16.08.2017
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
12 854
Average price/share, EUR
2.2892
Total price, EUR
29 425.38
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 12854 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Lauri Vehkaluoto
CONTACT:
Further Enquiries:
Investor relations, Henrica Ginström, +358-50-554-4296, henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com
