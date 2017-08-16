DEADLINE ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ("Booz Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAH) for possible violations of federal securities laws from May 19, 2016 through June 15, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Booz Allen shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm by the August 18, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet, and until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Booz Allen made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: the Company engaged in improper accounting practices in its contracts with the United States government; that its revenues from services provided to the U.S. government were inflated and unsustainable; that the discovery of this conduct would expose the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny, potential criminal sanctions, and endanger its business relationship with the U.S. government; and that as a result, Booz Allen's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon this news, Booz Allen's stock price dropped materially, which caused investors harm.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC