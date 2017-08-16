Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2017) - Xylitol Canada Inc. (TSXV: XYL) ("Xylitol") announces today that it has issued 406,250 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share to the Company's Chief Marketing Officer. The shares were issued for consulting services pursuant to a consulting agreement (as press released on June 15, 2017). The Shares are subject to a four month hold period.

About Xylitol Canada Inc.

Xylitol Canada is a consumer packaged goods business focused on an assortment of natural sweetener based products including xylitol, coconut palm sugar and honey. The Corporation operates a 30,000-square foot facility in Colorado where it produces and packages a full catalog of natural sweetener products, most notably its natural sweetener alternatives. Xylitol Canada services major retail customers such as Loblaws, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe's, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

