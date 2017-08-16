sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Asia Pacific Elastomers Markets Report 2017 - Country & Type / Consumption 2016-2021

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia Pacific (APAC) 2017 - Volume 6 Elastomers" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The updated 2017 edition is an in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the APAC. The data will also be available separately in a database format for subscribers, enabling the manipulation and output of data.

Elastomers:

  • Cast Elastomers
  • Fibres/Spandex
  • Microcellular Footwear
  • RIM/RRIM
  • Technical Microcellular
  • TPU
  • Synthetic Leather Resin
  • Others

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

  • Australia
  • China
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Malaysia
  • New Zealand
  • Philippines
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:

  • Acrylic Polyol
  • MDI (MMDI & PMDI)
  • TDI
  • Specialty Isocyanates
  • Standard Polyether Polyol
  • Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
  • Polyester Polyol
  • PTHF Polyol

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC
Market Trends
PU Production & Forecast Production by Region
Country & Type, 2016 & 2021
PU Production & Related Raw Material
Consumption, 2016 & 2021

5. East Asia
Market Trends
PU Production & Forecast Production by Region
Country & Type, 2016 & 2021
PU Production & Related Raw Material
Consumption, 2016 & 2021

6. South East Asia & Oceania
Market Trends
PU Production & Forecast Production by Region
Country & Type, 2016 & 2021
PU Production & Related Raw Material
Consumption, 2016 & 2021

7. South Asia
Market Trends
PU Production & Forecast Production by Region
Country & Type, 2016 & 2021
PU Production & Related Raw Material
Consumption, 2016 & 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wsgmfl/polyurethane

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


