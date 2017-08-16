Market America|SHOP.COM's 2017 International Convention At The Greensboro, North Carolina Coliseum Is A Dazzling Experience For All In Attendance & Celebrates 25 Years Of Entrepreneurial Success

25,000 Global UnFranchise Owners & entrepreneurs together with Jamie Foxx, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Scottie Pippen, Fat Joe, La La Anthony, Amar'e & Alexis Stoudemire, the President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau & others celebrate the ecommerce powerhouse's revolutionary Shopping Annuity program & 25 years of entrepreneurial success

GREENSBORO, North Carolina, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --A tour de force took the Greensboro Coliseum by storm from August 10th through 13th for the 2017 Market America|SHOP.COM International Convention and 25th Anniversary Celebration. The event showcased many exciting updates for the company including new technologies, new products, new strategic initiatives, new opportunities being seized and, most importantly, how to "Convert Spending Into Earning" and create an ongoing income through the company's revolutionary "Shopping Annuity" program. The Shopping Annuity rewards smart consumers for shifting their purchases of the same everyday products that they are already purchasing from multiple brands to SHOP.COM. This is effected by analyzing consumer spending habits with cutting edge digital tools, using SHOP.COM's comparison shopping engine to find the best prices and allowing consumers to earn up to 50% Cashback on qualifying purchases.

"Together we are changing the world by leveraging our collective buying power to build our own economy that pays us all to shop," said JR Ridinger, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Market America|SHOP.COM. "People everywhere are succeeding more rapidly through Market America's UnFranchise® business. The Shopping Annuity has facilitated this unprecedented growth and strength of the UnFranchise® business model; we couldn't be more proud of the continuing successes of our UnFranchise Owners." Ridinger continued "with our one-to-one marketing, universal shopping cart, referral tracking system and the power of people, our economic future is now squarely in the hands of the consumer. This has been 25 years in the making and we're just getting started."

The event featured the Market America|SHOP.COM executive team, tens of thousands of successful entrepreneurs and celebrity guests, including Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, multiple Grammy winner Alicia Keys, Grammy winner Swizz Beats, NBA Hall Of Famer and 6 time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen, Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Fat Joe (the company's President of Urban & Latino Development), actress/entrepreneur La La Anthony, 6 time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire, Alexis Stoudemire, fashion and beauty influencer Esther Houston and Kevin Hinterberger (President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau).

Among the highlights of the event:

JR Ridinger, Founder, Chairman & CEO of the company, could not contain his enthusiasm for the success of the Shopping Annuity program, his brainchild. JR repeatedly demonstrated how adherence to the program generates substantial residual income over an extended period of time, ultimately resulting in great life freedoms for participants. In traditional JR fashion, he used multiple metaphors and symbols to drive his point home - whether demonstrating the inefficiencies of the "rat race" while on a giant hamster wheel or speaking to "Joe Nobody," who lived and died an anonymous life without taking any chances to build for his future or the pitfalls of "the 45-year plan" that most working people get consumed by without ever realizing it. Based on digital aggregation and collective buying power and funded by one's existing everyday spending rather than income, JR proved that the Shopping Annuity is the single greatest initiative that will drive both tremendous wealth creation for participants and exponential growth for the company. He also demonstrated what the company is doing to greatly simplify the Shopping Annuity program. JR's appreciation for those onboard with him for the long haul was expressed in several emotional and tear-filled presentations from the business maverick.

Loren Ridinger , Senior Executive Vice President of Market America|SHOP.COM and creator of the Motives by Loren Ridinger cosmetics brand, mesmerized the crowd in her welcome address with her emotional and passion-fueled inspirational message of empowerment and self-love. Loren also wowed the sold out audience with her powerful yet simple message of "You're Not Too Busy" to take control of your life: "Don't be afraid that your life will end. Be afraid that it never began! Dream so big that you scare small minds!"

, President & COO of SHOP.COM, joined onstage to highlight numerous enhancements to the SHOP.COM shopping and checkout processes, including his non-stop drive to make the overall shopping and checkout experiences as frictionless and enjoyable as possible. Steve also focused on several mobile first initiatives that are empowering SHOP.COM with the best mobile products in ecommerce. Steve's team is leading the charge on the new SHOP.COM digital assistant. Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin and Duane McLaughlin , creators of DNA Miracles', unveiled several new additions to the DNA Miracles Line. New products include: DNA Miracles Natural Kids Shampoo + Body Wash, DNA Miracles Natural Kids Conditioner, DNA Miracles Natural Kids Bubble Bath, DNA Miracles Natural Kids Detangler and DNA Miracles Natural Kids Lotion. Amber and Duane's extraordinary passion about ensuring that parents are empowered with the best products for their young children was contagious.

After delivering a heartfelt presentation about how the Shopping Annuity continues to positively change lives by providing ordinary people with simple ways to build residual income, rap artist and entrepreneur Joseph "Fat Joe" Cartagena, the company's President of Urban and Latino Development, treated the crowd to a performance of his runaway hit " Lean Back ." Fat Joe performed onstage with his Terror Squad collaborator TA.

." Fat Joe performed onstage with his Terror Squad collaborator TA. Actress/entrepreneur La La Anthony took the stage to share her strategies for "How To Engage Your Motives Customers," giving the audience great tips on effective engagement and selling techniques for the most successful cosmetics brand on Instagram (the Motives account currently has 2.3 million followers).

NBA Hall-of-Famer and 6 time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen was on hand to spotlight the impressive results and success of his Market America-exclusive product, Prime' Joint Support by Isotonix®.

was on hand to spotlight the impressive results and success of his Market America-exclusive product, Prime' Joint Support by Isotonix®. Kevin Hinterberger , President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau, gave an unprecedented congratulatory speech that was filled with accolades about the company's global businesses, culture and customer-centric focus. "In a nutshell, they do what's right, even when nobody is looking" said Kevin. Calling the company a "wonderful organization," Kevin relayed several reasons why Market America won the Torch Award For Marketplace Ethics from the Better Business Bureau. Referencing the BBB's company profile for Market America, Kevin compared the company to several other major global corporations and suggested that the audience Google them to see that these other companies' BBB complaints are substantially higher than the company's (incredibly and unusually low at only 6 complaints per 1 million customers). "They make sure that their customers are taken care of" said Kevin.

Set forth below is a link to the master list of stage presentations for the Market America|SHOP.COM 2017 International Convention, including links to video clips of same as well as the overall event highlight video.

MAIC 2017 Stage Presentation YouTube Playlist: http://bit.ly/MAIC2017Presentations

Set forth below is a list of new products revealed at MAIC as well as links to their product detail pages:

ABOUT MARKET AMERICA, INC. & SHOP.COM

Market America, Inc. is a product brokerage and Internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company was founded in 1992 by Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger and has generated $7.6 billion in accumulated sales. Market America employs nearly 900 people globally with operations in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain and Singapore (Malaysia is opening in September 2017). Through the company's shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to over 40 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Internet Retailer has ranked SHOP.COM #66 in the 2017 Internet Retailer Top 500 Guide and the 18th fastest growing Internet Mobile Retailer. By combining Market America's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy', social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

For more information, please visit http://www.marketamerica.com or http://www.SHOP.COM.

