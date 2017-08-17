Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Abaxis, Heska, IDEXX Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Zoetis

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global veterinary diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 9.11% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advances. For laboratory diagnosis, the classical PCR is widely used to detect the nucleic acids in given specimen. It is a strong alternative to other detection methods, particularly in the virulence typing of Avian Influenza A virus.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing dependency on livestock products. Livestock are domesticated animals brought up in a farming setting to deliver wares, for example, food, fiber, and labor. The term is frequently used to allude exclusively to those raised for sustenance, and sometimes just for farmed ruminants like cattle and goats. In recent times, a few associations have additionally raised livestock to advance the survival of rare breeds. The breeding, support, and slaughter of these animals, known as animal husbandry, is a part of modern agriculture that has been practiced in many societies since humankind's move to farming from hunter-gatherer ways of life.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is loss of biodiversity. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN 2006) has revealed that one in three amphibian species, one in eight bird species, and one in four mammalian species are threatened with extinction globally, and the rate of extinction is expanding. The present circumstance speaks to a mass extinction that is unparalleled in Earth's history. Paleontologists trust it would be the sixth mass extinction since the first was identified happening 440 million years ago.

Key vendors

Abaxis

Heska

IDEXX Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zoetis

Other prominent vendors

Bio-Rad Laboratories

IDvet

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Noegen Corporation



Qiagen

VCA

Virbac

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Animal Type



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7z4lcw/global_veterinary

