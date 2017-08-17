VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - August 17, 2017) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.DB.U) (OTCQX: AHOTF) announced today a cash distribution of US$0.054 per limited partnership unit ("Unit") for the period of August 1, 2017 to August 31, 2017, which is equivalent to US$0.648 per Unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on September 15, 2017 to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2017.

The policy of AHIP is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

AHIP is a limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States and engaged primarily in growing a portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in secondary markets with diverse and stable demand generators as well as long standing contractual railway customers.

AHIP's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders and add value through ongoing growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to AHIP, including its other public filings, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on AHIP's website at www.ahipreit.com.

THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Greig, Investor Relations

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

Suite 1660 - 401 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6B 5A1

Phone: 604-633-2857

Email: agreig@ahipreit.com