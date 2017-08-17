Ablynx: ABLYNX WILL ANNOUNCE ITS 2017 HALF YEAR RESULTS WITH WEBCAST ON 24 AUGUST 2017

GHENT, Belgium, 17 August 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] will report its 2017 half year financial results and year-to-date business update on Thursday 24 August 2017 at 7.00 am CET.

The Ablynx management team will host a conference call on Thursday 24 August 2017 at 4.00 pm CET/10.00 am ET, which will be webcast live and may be accessed by clicking here (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/mfu9roax).

If you would like to participate in the Q&A session, please dial +32(0)2 402 30 92 and use confirmation code 7237205.

Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Ablynx website under http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-presentations/ (http://www.ablynx.com/news/events-presentations/).

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

