1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Valdemar Smith -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Related party to Carlsberg A/S due to spouse Nina Smith's position as member of the Carlsberg A/S Supervisory Board -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Carlsberg A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 5299001O0WJQYB5GYZ19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the B shares financial instrument, DK0010181759 type of instrument Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 677 DKK per share Volume(s) 293 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-08-16, 08:40 am UTC (10:40 DK time) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------