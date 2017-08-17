FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 17 August 2017



Ingela Ulfves, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications at Fortum starting in December 2017 at the latest. She will report to Fortum's CFO Markus Rauramo.



Ingela Ulfves joins Fortum from Eltel, an infrastructure service company listed in Sweden, where she has been responsible for the areas of investor relations, external and internal communications, marketing and brand. Prior to Eltel, she was heading investor relations and group communications at Tokmanni Group, the largest discount retail chain in Finland, and was responsible for investor relations and financial communication at Outokumpu Oyj.



"Ingela is highly professional in investor relations and equity markets with years of experience in several listed companies. I wish Ingela warmly welcome to Fortum and to the energy sector", says Markus Rauramo.



Fortum Corporation Group Communications



Additional information: Markus Rauramo, CFO Call-back requests tel. +358 50 452 8301



