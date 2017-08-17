Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-17 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Baltic Horizon Fund (trading code NHCBHFFT, ISIN code EE3500110244) will close the list of unitholders for dividend payment on August 21, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the units of Baltic Horizon Fund are traded cum-dividend the last day today, on August 17, 2017. The units will go ex-dividend tomorrow, on August 18, 2017.



Baltic Horizon Fund will pay dividend 0.018 EUR per unit on August 24, 2017.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.