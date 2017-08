The tender for $1.2 billion Dibdibah solar power plant will be issued in the first quarter of 2018, Bloomberg reports.

With the closing date for the call for expression of interest set on September 7, Kuwait National Petroleum Company is on a lookout for a company to handle the EPC and O&M services on the country's largest ever solar PV project.

As reported by Bloomberg, the tender for the $1.2 billion Dibdibah solar ...

