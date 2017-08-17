Swiss Re Corporate Solutions creates global Contingency and Sports Personal Accident (PA) team; appoints Jonathan Cole as Head Contingency and Sports PA

ZURICH, Aug. 17,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Swiss Re Corporate Solutions creates a global Contingency and Sports Personal Accident (PA) team and appoints Jonathan Cole as Head Contingency and Sports PA, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Cole will be responsible for expanding these lines of business across all four regions. Based in New York, he will oversee a growing global team of underwriters in London and New York.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545803/Swiss_Re_Corporate_Solutions_Jonathan_Cole.jpg

Mr. Cole has over 16 years of experience placing contingency, non-appearance, film and disability risks for wholesale and retail clients. He joined Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in 2012 and has been Head of the North American Contingency team since May 2014.

"Jonathan's considerable product knowledge and experience across all contingency and disability lines, as well as his extensive global network make him the ideal leader to build our team," states Andreas Hillebrand, Head Credit & Special Lines. "With his proven track record of adding new product offerings and opening up markets, I'm confident he will help us to strategically grow our business throughout the world."

An English national, Mr. Cole holds a Bachelor's Degree from The University in Manchester in the U.K.

"Our new structure will foster cross-regional collaboration allowing us to better serve our clients and brokers," states Mr. Cole. "I look forward to growing our team and business as we expand our regional footprint and product offering within the contingency and disability space."

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves the sports and entertainment sectors by providing financial protection from a wide range of risks in the area of contingency and sports personal accident coverage.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions offers innovative, high-quality insurance capacity to mid-sized and large multinational corporations across the globe. Our offerings range from standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs, to highly customized solutions tailored to the needs of our clients. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves customers from over 50 offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. For more information about Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, please visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on Linkedin at linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions or on Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions offers products through companies that are allowed to operate in the relevant type of (re)insurance or financial products in individual jurisdictions. Availability of products varies by jurisdiction. The content of this site is not intended as a solicitation to purchase (re)insurance or non-insurance products.