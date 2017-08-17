sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,455 Euro		+0,24
+1,19 %
WKN: 703712 ISIN: DE0007037129 Ticker-Symbol: RWE 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RWE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RWE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,501
20,504
10:13
20,502
20,503
10:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTINENTAL AG194,40+0,60 %
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG80,97-0,95 %
RWE AG20,455+1,19 %