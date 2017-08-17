HotForex Now Offering Bitcoin Trading

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

HotForex, the internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker, has now added Bitcoin to its Cryptocurrency CFDs to allow traders to buy and sell it after starting to offer it as a deposit option earlier in the year.

A HotForex spokesperson said, "Bitcoin has been rapidly changing the financial world since it was created. Here at HotForex, we believe in helping our clients keep up with the latest instruments, the newest tools and the best educational resources: adding this popular new cryptocurrency to our products was the natural next step, and offering the option to buy or sell sets us apart from brokers that only allow clients to buy. We hope our clients enjoy these new possibilities."

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a form of digital currency that has no physical form and no central governing body. Its unique nature has made it very popular very quickly, and it is now the latest must-have currency expected from forex trading providers. Its virtual nature makes it a perfect fit for the online world of currency trading, and its high volatility makes it an exciting instrument for experienced traders.

What HotForex is offering:

Bitcoin trading is available to HotForex clients whose account(s) falls under the HF Markets (SV) Ltd and HF Markets SA (PTY) Ltd entities, and, unlike many other brokers, it is available to both buy and sell.

Eligible clients can enjoy a variety of features:

- BTC/USD and BTC/EUR trading

- Very competitive prices

- Great liquidity

- Low spreads

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

- Over 500,000 Live Accounts Opened

- More than 20 International Awards

- Client Support in 25+ Languages

- Top Fund Security Measures

Disclaimer:

The particular service mentioned herein may not be available to some clients depending on which regulation their trading account(s) adheres to.

Risk warning:

Trading leveraged products such as Forex and CFDs may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, taking into account your investments objectives and level of experience, before trading, and if necessary seek independent advice.



