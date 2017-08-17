Global Cleanroom Apparel Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Alpha Pro Tech, Berkshire, Dupont & Kimberly-Clark

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cleanroom Apparel Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global cleanroom apparel market to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% during the period 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cleanroom apparel market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand generated from semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries, and other industries, including aerospace, automotive, laboratories, and aseptic food production. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising need for cleanroom apparel due to growing pharmaceutical and biological research in India. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors constitute one of the largest end-users of cleanroom technology consumables. They play a major role in the growth of the global cleanroom apparel market. In both the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, the production should be geared toward effective control of any contamination from the personnel, raw materials, and finished products along with process plants, equipment, and accommodating services.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological advancements in fabrics to design cleanroom apparels. The increased demand for standardization of cleanrooms to control contamination encouraged manufacturers to create cleanroom apparel, which use more technologically advanced fabrics. Some of the common fabrics used in cleanroom apparel are Taffeta. It is a plain weaver polyester fabric. It is a non-ESD fabric that offers a high level of resistance to chemicals and abrasion. This type of fiber is ideally designed for Class 100 (ISO 5) cleanrooms and is recommended for pharmaceutical, medical devices, general assembly cleanrooms, and food processing industries.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Differentiation deficit. The global cleanroom apparel market is fragmented with the presence of several local, regional, and international vendors across the globe. Since the end of the global economic recession the market has witnessed a steady growth rate, and thus, several new vendors are entering the market to provide cleanroom apparels with better quality and at competitive prices. Therefore, major vendors are prompted to use a low-price strategy to gain a larger market share or retain their position in the market.
Key Vendors
- Alpha Pro Tech
- Berkshire
- Dupont
- Kimberly-Clark
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aramark
- Nitritex
- Cantel Medical
- Prudential Uniforms
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dsp2bv/global_cleanroom
