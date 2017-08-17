Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Blocklisting Announcement 17-Aug-2017 / 09:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 August 2017 SThree plc -------------------- Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange Plc for a total of 750,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List. The shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of share awards pursuant to the following scheme: Scheme(s) Shares SThree plc Minority Interests scheme 750,000 Admission of the shares is expected on 21 August 2017. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares. Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 4535 End of Announcement EQS News Service 602139 17-Aug-2017

August 17, 2017 04:34 ET (08:34 GMT)