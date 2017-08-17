42Gears Mentioned in Gartner Hype Cycle for Unified Workspaces, 2017 for its Wearable Management Solution

BANGALORE, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading provider of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution, announces that Gartner has featured 42Gears as a sample vendor of Enterprise Wearable Device Management in the Gartner Hype Cycle Report: Hype Cycle for Unified Workspaces, 2017.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the emerging Enterprise Wearable Management Solutions from various leading vendors. The increasing popularity of wearable devices demands an improved centrally managed solution to automate workflows for users in customer-centric situations, remotely control and manage the wearable devices in the field.

As per the report, a robust Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution can have a direct business impact by reducing capital costs, allowing hands-free workflows and eliminating the need of smartphones to be deployed along with the wearable.

42Gears is among the first few vendors to manage wearable devices through a single management console. The Enterprise Wearable Device Management from 42Gears allows end-user computing (EUC) teams to centrally monitor, update and configure wearable devices such as head-mounted displays (HMDs), smartwatches or other body-worn sensors.

"Our aim is to provide the ability to manage diverse end points through our platform. Unified Endpoint Management is absolutely critical in today's connected world. Extending our platform capabilities to wearables in another step by 42Gears in this direction," stated Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears Mobility Systems. "It's a proud moment for 42Gears to be mentioned in the Gartner Hype Cycle second time in a row," added Abhay.

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and on-premise based EMM solution. It offers several enterprise-ready products to help companies track, manage and secure enterprise mobile devices. 42Gears has catered to over 7000 customers across 106 countries for securing, managing and monitoring COBO and BYOD mobile devices. 42Gears products are widely across the globe in various verticals like education, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail and more. For more details visit: http://www.42gears.com



