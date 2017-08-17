SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Montage, a provider of video and voice interviewing solutions to the Global 5000, is a Gold sponsor of the 2017 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

"The modern candidate expects and deserves a superior experience. The evidence is clear, organizations who invest in the candidate experience win. We're honored to partner once again with Talent Board and to recognize leading employers who do it best," said Kurt Heikkinen, president and CEO of Montage.

Registration for the 2017 CandE Awards in NAM will close on August 18, for the EMEA and APAC programs it will remain open until November 1. Employers of all sizes are welcome to register for any and all regional programs that correspond with their hiring efforts. After submitting a one-time annual registration fee and completing the registration process, participating organizations will go through two rounds of data collection and evaluation of their candidate experience practices. Top-rated organizations will be recognized publicly as CandE Award winners.

"Montage has been a long-time supporter of Talent Board and a champion of improving recruiting and candidate experience. We are thrilled to have them sponsor the CandE Awards for the fifth consecutive year," said Kevin Grossman, president of Global Programs for Talent Board.

To learn more about the Candidate Experience Awards programs, visit http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About Montage

Montage offers the most mature video and voice interviewing solution available, purpose-built to transform the hiring experience one smile at a time. Applying an enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, Montage is the solution of choice for companies pursuing a hiring advantage. By extending talent reach, elevating employer brand, reducing travel, and minimizing costs, Montage engages candidates and hiring teams throughout the process, driving faster decisions and improving quality of hire. A privately held company, Montage is headquartered in Wisconsin and located on the Web at www.montagetalent.com.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.