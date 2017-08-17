Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 17/08/2017 / 18:30 UTC+8 *CNIT to Announce Six-Month 2017 August 21 at 8 Am E.T. with Conference Call at 9 Am* *SHENZHEN, China, August 17, 2017 - China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNIT)*, a provider of cloud-app technologies for internet-based ad distribution and ad screen sharing systems in China, today announced that it will release its six-month 2017 financial results on Monday, August 21, at 8:00 AM Eastern time and will host a conference call to discuss these results and answer investor questions on the same day at 9:00 AM E.T. To participate in this conference call, please dial 877-407-8031 (U.S. & Canada toll free) or 201-689-8031(international) five to ten minutes before the beginning of the call. For participants calling from China, please dial (toll free) 864 001 202 840. You may access the telephone replay by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada toll free) or 919-882-2331 (China & international), referencing conference ID 20006 . The replay will be available approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the live event and will expire at midnight on September 4, 2017. *About China Information Technology, Inc.* China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please visit http://www.chinacnit.com [1]. For further information, please contact: China Information Technology, Inc. Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@chinacnit.com http://www.chinacnit.com [2] or Eisenberg Communications Jimmy Caplan Tel: +512-329-9505 Email: jimmycaplan@me.com Media Relations: Rick Eisenberg Tel: +212-496-6828 Email: eiscom@msn.com 17/08/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0a8d7ae4bf54f5cd5068fe01f0a94d55&application_id=602179&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80802932106c11dd3df0c280e1499d41&application_id=602179&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2017 06:31 ET (10:31 GMT)