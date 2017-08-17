Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the first quarter will be presented on August 24

Press Release, 17 August 2017

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q1 for the financial year 2017/18 will be published at 13:00 CET on August 24, 2017.

A telephone conference will be held at 13:30 CET on August 24, 2017. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:

Call +46 (0)8 5052 0337 and enter code 962658 minutes before start.

The presentation will be published on www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com)

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 44 009

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com)

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.9 billion in financial year 2016/17 and currently employs about 5,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

Pressrelease_Systemair_fo¨rhandsinfo_Q1_2017-18_GB (http://hugin.info/138279/R/2127609/812469.pdf)



