AMD Stock: Key Indicators Are Supporting the Notion of Higher Prices
After a stellar 2016, which witnessed Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock appreciate to the tune of 295.12%, the performance this year has been lackluster. Year-to-date, AMD stock is up 11.73%, which on its own is impressive, but it leaves a lot to be desired when it is compared to the performance number that was registered last year.
I still have the inclination to believe that Advanced Micro Devices stock still has something left in the gas tank, and much higher prices are still on the horizon. I originally expressed my views in a report that was published on February 10,.
