Global Gaming Peripheral Market to Decline at a CAGR 12.7% by 2021: Key Vendors are Corsair, Logitech, Razer & SteelSeries

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global gaming peripheral market to decline at a CAGR of 12.75% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals. Haptics uses the science of applying tactile sensation to control the interaction in the gaming environment or computer applications. By using the controllers or input/output devices, users can receive and feel the feedback from computer applications. The feedback is received in the form of sensations on hand or other parts of the body. There are haptics feedback gadgets or controllers available in the market, which take command from the touch of the user and provide feedback. Gaming peripherals and haptics go hand in hand where manufacturers build next-generation experiences on the peripherals. Companies, such as CyberNet, Immersion, and Microsoft, supply the force feedback technology in the gaming peripherals.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising popularity of e-sports. E-sports require the use of electronic systems or gaming peripherals, which facilitates the e-sports competition. E-sports refer to organized multiplayer video game competition, which involves professional players. The International, the League of Legends World Championship, and FPS are some of the tournaments that provide live broadcasts of the competition to audience. E-sports tournaments attract people worldwide to play competitive video games for big money prizes. It also attracts millions of people to watch the game live and over the web.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high price of gaming peripherals. The use of PC gaming can be improvised with the customization available to the players, who can choose from the wide selection of peripherals available. Despite having enhanced features, such as DPI mouse, anti-ghosting switches, and increased comfort levels, gamers are reluctant to spend on gaming peripherals. This is because gaming peripherals are highly expensive.



Key vendors

Corsair

Logitech

Razer

SteelSeries

Other prominent vendors

Cooler Master Technology

Creative Technology

Gioteck

Jabra

Kingston Technology

Microsoft

Plantronics

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Gaming Keyboard



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Key Leading Countries



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f76w8m/global_gaming

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716