sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,083 Euro		-0,006
-6,74 %
WKN: A0YDV6 ISIN: CA63228P1080 Ticker-Symbol: 8NT 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC
NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATCORE TECHNOLOGY INC0,083-6,74 %