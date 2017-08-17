After the 20 MW PV project planned in the Central region of Ghana was threatened with a 29% feed in tariff reduction, UK based solar developer PSECC Solar Farms turned to Natcore, with the aim of bringing in higher efficiency technology that would make the project financially viable.

Ghana's feed in tariff had previously been set at approximately $0.137/kWh, however the country's new government, appointed in December 2016, recently stated that new PPAs can be signed with a maximum FIT rate of $0.10/kWh.

Project developer PSECC has formed a special purpose vehicle for the project; Simbrofo Light Ghana Ltd, and was granted a provisional ...

