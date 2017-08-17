NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- LED Lites USA, a division of Renewable Energy and Power, Inc., (OTC PINK: RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, is pleased to announce that it has begun a campaign to market its extensive LED lighting product line, while making the company generally more visible to the marketplace, through the social media outlets of eBay, Craig's List, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon.

"Social media allows LED Lites USA to expand its presence in the marketplace beyond the traditional methods of reps and face-to-face sales, mailing catalogs and flyers, attending trade shows, email marketing and the like," observed company CEO Donald MacIntyre. "Consumers as well as commercial entities are increasingly turning to the lower cost and more reliable LED lighting, and this campaign allows us to get our attractive product line before the end-user directly, as well as increasing the name-awareness of the company."

The campaign will constantly update information on the social media sites to offer the user useful information on advancements in the LED market in general as well as LED Lites USA particular product. The company also anticipates offering discounts and games the consumer can play to win useful prizes.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

