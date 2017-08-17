sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,691 Euro		-0,129
-0,54 %
WKN: A1WZP6 ISIN: US90130A1016 Ticker-Symbol: NWXA 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,561
24,021
14:44
23,772
24,004
14:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGRITEK HOLDINGS INC
AGRITEK HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGRITEK HOLDINGS INC0,024-4,00 %
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A23,691-0,54 %