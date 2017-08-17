DGAP-Ad-hoc: Holmes Investment Properties PLC / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Holmes Investment Properties PLC: new non-exec Director and update on land purchase programme 17-Aug-2017 / 13:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Holmes Investment Properties Plc new non-exec Director and update on land purchase programme Holmes Investment Properties has announced that a new non-executive Director has joined the board. Mr Martin Eberhardt, a chartered accountant, has significant experience working for a range of large accounting firms before moving into industry where he held a number of FD and CFO roles. Most recently, Mr Eberhardt has being involved in two property based businesses, including, as FD of _i2_, a leading UK based serviced office business, as well as his own residential property company. Mr Eberhardt, who is fluent in English and German said: "Holmes Investment Properties Plc have reached a stage where it has more than 30 pieces of land under consideration to site leisure centres for their clients. I will use my experience to help the executive team turn options into viable commercial businesses." Martin Helme, CEO, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Martin to the board. His whole career, starting at KPMG and progressing to the board of public companies, has been about growing businesses and driving shareholder value. Martin has, in the last few years been involved in growing a number of businesses from where HIP is now to being much larger and we look forward to him helping us do the same" Contact: Martin Helme, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)7779 601541 or +44 (0)203 709 7120 Martin@hip-prop.co.uk Murray Harkin, The Lyndon Agency +44 (0)77852 54639 Murray@thelyndonagency.com 17-Aug-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Holmes Investment Properties PLC 53 Davies Street W1K 5JH London United Kingdom Phone: + 44 203 709 7120 E-mail: david@hip-prop.co.uk Internet: www.hip-prop.co.uk ISIN: GB00B61DTR94 WKN: A1H654 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin End of Announcement DGAP News Service 602207 17-Aug-2017 CET/CEST

