OpenEye Announces Pfizer To Adopt Orion Cloud Platform For Computational Chemistry

SANTA FE, New Mexico, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc., an innovative developer of molecular modeling and cheminformatics solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Pfizer Inc., to provide Orion, OpenEye's new cloud platform, to the company's Medicinal Sciences division. Orion will equip chemists with all of OpenEye's software, extensive tools for data visualization and communication, useful data sources and customizable, task-oriented workflows, all in a robust, scalable, cloud environment.

"We believe that Orion has the potential to revolutionize how computation is delivered to the pharmaceutical industry," said Dr. Anthony Nicholls, CEO and founder of OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. "Orion marries the immense resource of cloud computing services, with our insights, science and tools from two decades of helping customers. It continues and expands our tradition of computing at scale, reliable, predictive science and facilitating local innovation. As an open, collaborative platform for both industry and academia we think it can enhance the drug discovery process."

"We look forward to implementing Orion's workflow tools to help our efforts to deliver potential breakthrough therapies for patients," said Enoch Huang, Executive Director of Computational Sciences at Pfizer.

OpenEye has built a reputation as a scientific leader in the field of molecular design based on two decades of delivering useful applications and programming toolkits. Our scientific approach has focused on the power of molecular 3D structure to inform and guide, in particular via the concept of shape similarity. We have changed industry perception of what is possible with the speed, robustness and scalability of our tools and have recently built these into a ground-up, cloud-native platform, Orion. Combining unlimited computation and storage with powerful tools for data sharing, visualization and analysis in an open development platform, Orion offers unprecedented capabilities for drug discovery and optimization.OpenEye Scientific is a privately held company headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Cologne, Germany, Strasbourg, France and Tokyo, Japan. For further information on the company and its products, see www.eyesopen.com.

