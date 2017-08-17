Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2017 was 538.3 thousand euros, which is by 3.0 % bigger than in the first six months of 2016, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 61.5 thousand euros - by 20.4 % or 10.4 thousand euros bigger compared to the corresponding period in 2016.



The commercial profitability in the first six months of 2017 was 11.4 %, compared to 9.8 % in the corresponding period in 2016.



Profit or Loss Account



30.06. 30.06. 2017 2016 EUR EUR Net sales 538 522 268 842 a) from agricultural activities 538 522 268 842 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 9 827 19 453 Other operating income 25 602 15 831 Costs of materials: (233 (234 840) 564) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (166 (178 390) 583) b) other external costs (67 (55 450) 981) Personnel costs: (223 (219 095) 253) a) salaries for work (175 (172 704) 322) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (38 (38 772) 191) c) other social insurance costs (8 (8 619) 740) Depreciation adjustments: (23 (23 667) 026) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (23 (22 667) 958) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company - (68) considers to be above the normal write-off amounts Other operating costs (31 (30 628) 242) Earnings from shareholding: - 15 a) in capitals of associated companies - 15 Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 61 467 51 056 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year (9 (11 606) 598) Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 51 861 39 458 The profit or loss for the year 51 861 39 458 =============== Equity per 1 share (EPS) 0.123 0.093



JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija' is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company's basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services - consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.



