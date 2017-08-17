Only a month after signing a deal with Tesla for the world's largest lithium-ion storage project, the South Australian government has inked a generation project agreement with U.S. firm Solar Reserve for a massive solar thermal plant project, touted as the world's biggest.

All of the South Australia government's power needs will be supplied by the 150 MW Aurora solar thermal plant located at Port Augusta, which is scheduled to break ground in 2018, and to be commissioned by 2020.

Expected to pay a maximum of A$78 (US$ 62)/MWh, the government entered into a 20-year generation project agreement with U.S. company Solar Reserve earlier this week.

