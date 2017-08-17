The ruling comes as the German solar manufacturer is restarting following an insolvency process, and Hemlock may have a hard time collecting.

The solar trade war that has raged over the last five years between the United States and China has had a number of consequences. While duties imposed in 2012 and 2014 on imports from China and later Taiwan did not lead to a resurgence in U.S. solar cell and module manufacturing, they did lead to retaliatory tariffs against U.S. polysilicon.

This in turn closed off the world's largest polysilicon market to U.S. producers, with devastating consequences. And one of the few options left for U.S. polysilicon makers, other than attempting to compete in the much smaller semiconductor market, ...

