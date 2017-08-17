Researchers at the Netherlands' AMOLF Institute have developed a method for imprinting solar panels with silicon nanopatterns that scatter green light back towards the observer.

By stamping dense arrays of crystalline silicon nanocylinders onto solar modules, researchers in the Netherlands have managed to give green energy a green color.

A new study published this week in Applied Physics Letters demonstrates photovoltaic modules with a bright green color, based on silicon heterojunction solar cells integrated with arrays of light scattering dielectric nanoscatterers. The panels show only around a 10% power reduction due to the loss of absorbed green light, paving the way to designing ...

