By stamping dense arrays of crystalline silicon nanocylinders onto solar modules, researchers in the Netherlands have managed to give green energy a green color.
A new study published this week in Applied Physics Letters demonstrates photovoltaic modules with a bright green color, based on silicon heterojunction solar cells integrated with arrays of light scattering dielectric nanoscatterers. The panels show only around a 10% power reduction due to the loss of absorbed green light, paving the way to designing ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...