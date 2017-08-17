sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Tableau Software, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 26, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Tableau Software, Inc. ("Tableau Software") (NYSE: DATA) securities between between June 3, 2015 and February 4, 2016.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/tableau-software-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) product launches and upgrades by major software competitors were negatively impacting Tableau's competitive position and profitability; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Tableau's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Tableau Software, you have until September 26, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/tableau-software-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE