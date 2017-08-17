sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,89 Euro		-0,073
-0,49 %
WKN: 868891 ISIN: US3719011096 Ticker-Symbol: GTX 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GENTEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENTEX CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,719
14,909
19:20
17.08.2017 | 17:46
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2021: Key Vendors are PP, Gentex & Plansee

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global electrochromic storage devices market to grow at a CAGR of 12.10 % during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Electrochromic Storage Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the demand for energy-efficient homes. Electrochromic storage devices are used on doors, windows, roofs, and in smart and energy-efficient homes, such as zero energy homes. The increased demand for electrochromic windows, glasses, and roofs in various sectors, such as residential and commercial, is because they help in the efficient storage of energy.

An electrochromic material has the characteristic to change color when exposed to heat and light. This makes these devices the preferred choice for many smart homes. Electrochromic storage devices can be controlled with a button. These devices are integrated into a glass or added to a glass. When they are switched on, they use the energy stored in the glass or the external energy and change the amount of heat and light that passes through the glass. The increased demand and adoption of electrochromic devices in commercial places will drive the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of electrochromic storage devices. The high cost of electrochromic storage devices is a major challenge for the market. A glass printed with electrodes and fancy metal coatings is more expensive to install compared with ordinary glasses. A single large window glass equipped with electrochromic storage devices may cost as much as $1,000. Therefore, the majority of the population worldwide prefers using traditional methods to control heat and light instead of using electrochromic storage devices.

Key vendors

  • PP
  • Gentex
  • Plansee

Other prominent vendors

  • ChromoGenics
  • EControl-Glas
  • prelonic technologies
  • SAGE Electrochromics
  • View

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Introduction

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Material

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Sector

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vqd4fc/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire