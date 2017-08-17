Network traffic emulation from Spirent Landslide™ gives network providers confidence of good user experience ahead of new app launch

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), today announced its Landslide E10 network test platform has been used with O2 to validate the Wi-Fi network performance and capacity at the Coca-Cola London Eye, before the launch of a new smartphone application last month.

Spirent Landslide E10 helped O2 validate Wi-Fi performance and capacity at the Coca-Cola London Eye, before the launch of a new smartphone application last month. (Photo: Busines Wire)

Merlin Entertainments plc, operator of the London Eye, wanted to measure its Wi-Fi network performance, to ensure its infrastructure could provide an excellent experience for users of the new app, which puts increased demands on the Wi-Fi network.

"The London Eye is a global attraction and the customer experience is a big reason for our success," said Sunny Jouhal, Coca-Cola London Eye General Manager. "Innovation and technical prowess are a key part of our attraction, and this project, with O2 and Spirent, continues that tradition."

Wi-Fi networks have grown in recent years to help deliver more smartphone app traffic, including both voice and real-time video. So providers like O2 must ensure that networks can provide good user experience, whether at a visitor attraction, a sports arena, a hotel, or across a city like London.

"Digital communications have become a vital service, and customers want seamless connectivity no matter where they are. With increased user demand, there is also greater demand on network infrastructure," said Robert Franks, Digital Director at O2. "Spirent's test platform allows us to test the overall network experience so that we can be certain the end user experience is the best it can be."

Spirent Landslide enables Wi-Fi providers to test their network performance and capacity by emulating users with a range of different devices, and the network traffic that they might generate.

"Spirent Landslide allows providers to check their networks and test application scale and performance before users access them," said David Stehlin, General Manager of Lifecycle Service Assurance at Spirent. "Wi-Fi has become an integral part of the experience in stadiums and public venues. Ensuring the application performance is critical to brand value for sports teams, advertisers and venues."

Landslide E10 has been used with a number of different operators to proactively test the network from the end customer's perspective, to assure the quality of experience for all customers. This can greatly reduce the time, cost and quality of testing and validating performance over traditional walk test methods by emulating the actions of real clients in a repeatable and scaleable manner.

For more information, watch the video and read the case study on this project.

