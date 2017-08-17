SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- HashiCorp, a leader in cloud infrastructure automation, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Microsoft to deepen support for the provisioning of Microsoft Azure cloud services with HashiCorp Terraform. HashiCorp Terraform is widely used by the Global 2000 to build, change, and version cloud and on-premises infrastructure safely and efficiently using a consistent workflow.

With this collaboration, Microsoft and HashiCorp commit to broaden the number of Azure services that can be provisioned with Terraform, allowing Terraform users to adopt a familiar workflow across their Azure and on-premises environments. Using Terraform to move workloads to Azure will simplify the cloud adoption process for Microsoft customers that use Terraform today across all of their infrastructure types.

This collaboration will focus on the enhancement of the existing Terraform Provider for Azure as well as joint go-to-market efforts.

"A key element of our mission is to enable organizations to provision, secure, connect, and run applications on the infrastructure of their choice," said David McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. "As an ever-larger number of Global 2000 organizations adopt cloud infrastructure, Microsoft Azure is seeing tremendous growth. Through this collaboration, our Terraform customers can confidently utilize their provisioning tool of choice on the world-class Azure infrastructure."

"It is critically important that we help our customers with their cloud adoption efforts, and providing the tools they will need to be successful is vital," said Corey Sanders, head of product for Azure Compute, Microsoft Corp. "For our mutual customers, the commitment between HashiCorp Terraform and Microsoft to deliver deeper support for Microsoft Azure will help to accelerate the adoption of Azure as a core element of their hybrid cloud architecture."

HashiCorp Terraform

HashiCorp Terraform is used by IT operations professionals to build, change, and version infrastructure safely and efficiently using a consistent workflow for both on-premises and cloud infrastructure. Terraform is an open source product for practitioners, and Terraform Enterprise is a commercial product that adds advanced collaboration, security, and governance capabilities that are essential for organizations and teams.

HashiCorp Terraform is the de facto standard for infrastructure provisioning among the Global 2000 who rely on multiple on-premises and cloud infrastructure providers. Organizations such as Citadel, SAP Ariba, Barclays, and many others rely on Terraform Enterprise to enable a consistent approach to infrastructure provisioning.

Additional Resources

HashiCorp blog: HashiCorp extends Microsoft collaboration to help Terraform users adopt Azure

Microsoft blog: Investing deeply in Terraform on Azure

Webinar replay: DevOps Delivered: Deploying Microsoft Azure Infrastructure with Terraform

Download the current open source version of Terraform at: https://www.terraform.io

Learn more about HashiCorp Terraform Enterprise at: https://www.hashicorp.com/products/terraform/



About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a cloud infrastructure automation company that enables organizations to adopt a consistent approach to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure. HashiCorp open source tools including Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Consul, Vault, and Nomad are downloaded thousands of times per day and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, security, and governance. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

