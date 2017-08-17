sprite-preloader
Global Cloud Security Solutions Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.8%, 2017-2021 with Cisco, IBM, McAfee, Symantec & Trend Micro Dominating

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cloud Security Solutions Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global cloud security solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 19.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cloud Security Solutions Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of IDaaS. The growing deployment of cloud computing solutions in many organizations has led many vendors to offer identity as a service (IDaaS). Identity management solutions have been prevalent for a few years now and are deployed on the company's server. IDaas is now becoming a trend because of the increased acceptance of cloud solutions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand from SMBs. SMBs are increasing their investments in IT products and services to improve their business processes and gain a stronger foothold in the market. Many of these companies are adopting cloud-based solutions to reduce costs, improve service offerings, and enhance customer satisfaction. Cloud services enable these companies to use software products on a pay-per-use basis and reduce their expenditure. These solutions also do not require a dedicated internal IT team and entail no licensing costs, low maintenance costs, limited hardware infrastructure, and easier and faster implementation of IT solutions, driving SMBs toward the adoption of cloud services.

Key vendors

  • Cisco
  • IBM
  • McAfee
  • Symantec
  • Trend Micro

Other prominent vendors

  • Akamai Technologies
  • Alert Logic
  • CA Technologies
  • Check Point Software Technologies
  • Clearswift
  • Fortinet
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Component

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Buying Criteria

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Five Forces Framework

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Major Vendor Profiles

Part 16: M&A

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3qflbg/global_cloud

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire