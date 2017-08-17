Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2021: Key Vendors are Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, Oracle & Quantum

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global purpose-built backup appliance market to grow at a CAGR of 10.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increased adoption of data deduplication appliances. Data deduplication is a process that minimizes storage space in database management systems and eliminates duplicate data. Data deduplication appliances increase the data retrieval process in data centers. These appliances minimize large volumes of duplicated data and enhance speed to access backup data stored in data centers.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of virtualization. The demand for virtualization of IT solutions, such as data center virtualizations and network virtualizations, is significantly increasing to meet the present requirements of IT infrastructure in firms. Virtualization helps multiple operating systems run on a single physical system that can be shared with the primary hardware resources. It (virtualization) can be implemented across several system layers such as hardware virtualization and operating system virtualization. Server virtualization, storage virtualization, and networking virtualization are in high demand across industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, and healthcare.



Key vendors

Dell EMC

HPE

IBM

Oracle

Quantum

Other prominent vendors

Actifio

Barracuda Networks

Commvault

Egnyte

ExaGrid

FalconStor Software

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



