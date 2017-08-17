Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2021: Key Vendors are Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, Oracle & Quantum

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global purpose-built backup appliance market to grow at a CAGR of 10.79% during the period 2017-2021.
One trend in the market is increased adoption of data deduplication appliances. Data deduplication is a process that minimizes storage space in database management systems and eliminates duplicate data. Data deduplication appliances increase the data retrieval process in data centers. These appliances minimize large volumes of duplicated data and enhance speed to access backup data stored in data centers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of virtualization. The demand for virtualization of IT solutions, such as data center virtualizations and network virtualizations, is significantly increasing to meet the present requirements of IT infrastructure in firms. Virtualization helps multiple operating systems run on a single physical system that can be shared with the primary hardware resources. It (virtualization) can be implemented across several system layers such as hardware virtualization and operating system virtualization. Server virtualization, storage virtualization, and networking virtualization are in high demand across industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, and healthcare.
Key vendors
- Dell EMC
- HPE
- IBM
- Oracle
- Quantum
Other prominent vendors
- Actifio
- Barracuda Networks
- Commvault
- Egnyte
- ExaGrid
- FalconStor Software
- Others
