Donnerstag, 17.08.2017

17.08.2017 | 18:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2021: Key Vendors are Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, Oracle & Quantum

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Purpose-built Backup Appliance Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global purpose-built backup appliance market to grow at a CAGR of 10.79% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased adoption of data deduplication appliances. Data deduplication is a process that minimizes storage space in database management systems and eliminates duplicate data. Data deduplication appliances increase the data retrieval process in data centers. These appliances minimize large volumes of duplicated data and enhance speed to access backup data stored in data centers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of virtualization. The demand for virtualization of IT solutions, such as data center virtualizations and network virtualizations, is significantly increasing to meet the present requirements of IT infrastructure in firms. Virtualization helps multiple operating systems run on a single physical system that can be shared with the primary hardware resources. It (virtualization) can be implemented across several system layers such as hardware virtualization and operating system virtualization. Server virtualization, storage virtualization, and networking virtualization are in high demand across industry verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, and healthcare.

Key vendors

  • Dell EMC
  • HPE
  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • Quantum

Other prominent vendors

  • Actifio
  • Barracuda Networks
  • Commvault
  • Egnyte
  • ExaGrid
  • FalconStor Software
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r2fqjl/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire