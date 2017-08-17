Globsl $10 Billion Dental Diagnostics & Surgical Equipments Products Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments market is expected to be more than US$ 10 Billion by 2022

Dental equipments are the tools that dental professionals use to diagnose, manipulate, restore and remove teeth and surrounding oral structures and provide dental treatment.



In 2017, Dental radiology equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental diagnostics and surgical equipments market. With rising implementation of CAD/CAM system in Dentistry, Dental CAD/CAM system witnessed to grow considerably and is a key driver in dental diagnostics and surgical equipments segment. Other Dental Diagnostics and Surgical equipments market studied in this report are Dental Lasers, Dental Chairs, Dental Curing Lights, Dental Handpieces, Dental Scaling units and Instruments Delivery system.



North America accounts for the largest share in the dental diagnostics and surgical equipments segment owing to growing aging population and the demand for cosmetic surgery in the region followed by Europe. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the maximum growth rate during the forecast period due to rising demand for dental procedures and aging population.



Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Henry Schein (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Straumann, (Switzerland) and Patterson (U.S.) held a major share of the dental equipment market. The companies mainly focused on strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and the development of new products to sustain their positions in the market. Other key players in the global dental equipment market include Planmeca OY (Finland), Zimmer Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Biolase Inc. (U.S.) and Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein).



Dental Segments Covered in the Report:

Dental Radiology Equipments Market

Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market

Dental Lasers Market

Dental Chairs Market

Dental Handpieces Market

Dental Curing Lights Market

Dental Scaling Units Market

Instrument Delivery Systems Market

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the market size and forecast for Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments?

What will be the market size for Radiology Equipments, Radiology Equipments, CAD/CAM Systems, Lasers, Chairs, Handpieces, Curing Lights, Scaling Units, Instrument Delivery Systems by 2022?

What will be the market share of Europe , North America , APAC, ROW in Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments by the year 2022?

, , APAC, ROW in Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments by the year 2022? Who are the key players in Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Research Findings



2. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market Analysis

2.1 Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market



3. Market Share - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments

3.1 By Segments - Radiology Equipments, CAD/CAM Systems, Dental Lasers, Chairs, Handpieces, Curing Lights, Scaling Units, Instrument Delivery Systems

3.2 By Region - Europe, North America, Asia Pacific & Rest of World



4. Segment Analysis - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market

4.1 Dental Radiology Equipments Market

4.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market

4.3 Dental Lasers Market

4.4 Dental Chairs Market

4.5 Dental Handpieces Market

4.6 Dental Curing Lights Market

4.7 Dental Scaling Units Market

4.8 Instrument Delivery Systems Market



5. By Region - Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market



6. Global Key Players Analysis

6.1 Danaher Corporation

6.2 Biolase, Inc.

6.3 Straumann

6.4 Henry Schein, Inc.

6.5 Dentsply Sirona

6.6 Planmeca Oy

6.7 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

6.8 Patterson Companies, Inc.

6.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG



7. Growth Drivers for Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments Market

7.1 Growth in Per Capita Dental Expenditure

7.2 Aging Trend in Key Markets

7.3 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

7.4 Implementation of High-End Imaging and Radiology Devices in Dentistry

7.5 Annual Expenditure (Budget) on Dental Infrastructure & Services

7.6 Number of Dentists and Dental Technician Increases

7.6.1 Growing Trend in Number of Dentists in Hong Kong & United Kingdom

7.6.2 Age Distribution of United States Dentist Workforce, 2003 - 2033, Baseline Scenario



8. Key Challenges

8.1 Reducing Dental Reimbursement Rate in United States

8.2 Increasing Average Cost of Dental Implant in United States

