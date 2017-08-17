Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are 3M, Haier, Honeywell International, Pentair & Whirlpool

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global household water purifier filter market to grow at a CAGR of 24.42% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growth in online sales and omnichannel retailing. Rapid urbanization and growing internet penetration worldwide have resulted in the growth of online sales. The purchasing pattern of customers is changing as they do rigorous research online and compare a variety of water purifier filters. The online platform helps consumers compare features, benefits, and prices of distinct brands.
According to the report, one driver in the market is technological innovations for product differentiation. The vendors in the market are focusing on product innovation and differentiation to gain greater market share and attract more consumers toward their brands. They offer various water purification solutions and offerings to the consumers. Different filter membranes are used for advanced filtration. Some of the notable innovations in water purification include nanotechnology and ceramic water filters. For instance, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras have discovered a water purification system using nanotechnology.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of packaged drinking water. Packaged drinking water is gaining popularity among customers due to easy availability and low price. Bisleri, PepsiCo, and The Coca-Cola Company are some of the popular companies that provide packaged drinking water. Customers also use packaged drinking water as a substitute for water purifiers. Growing penetration of packaged drinking water among customers will lower the sales of water purifiers and filters. Companies provide packaged drinking water in different quantities such as 5 liters and 20 liters.
Key vendors
- 3M
- Haier
- Honeywell International
- Pentair
- Whirlpool
Other prominent vendors
- Amway
- Aqua Fresh RO
- Aquaphor
- Brita
- Coway
- Culligan
- EcoWater Systems
- Eureka Forbes
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- Hyflux
- KENT RO Systems
- Koninklijke Philips
- Litree Enterprise
- Midea Group
- Panasonic
- Tata Chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Key Leading Countries
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w8q4rw/global_household
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716