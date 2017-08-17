APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Mattel, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Mattel, Inc. ('Mattel' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: MAT) for possible violations of federal securities laws from October 20, 2016 through April 20, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel shares during the Class Period should contact the firm before the August 28, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Mattel made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose adverse information, specifically that the Company's retail customers had high levels of unsold Mattel products, exposing it to the heightened risk that it would have to issue its retailers financial concessions to eliminate the excess inventory, and that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods. Following this news, Mattel's stock price dropped materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

