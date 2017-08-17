sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,15 Euro		-0,28
-0,73 %
WKN: 660200 ISIN: DE0006602006 Ticker-Symbol: G1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GEA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEA GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,665
37,927
23:00
37,70
37,879
22:01
17.08.2017 | 23:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Emura Food Machine, FAM, GEA Group, TREIF Maschinenbau & Urschel Laboratories

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global industrial food cutting machines market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing preference for automated food cutting machines. Automated industrial food cutting machines offer a wide range of applications to end-users by eliminating downtime and improving the presentation of products and through faster cutting.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for processed food. The need for food safety and consumer demand for high-quality food are increasing globally. Processed foods are mainly prepared through physical or chemical treatments. Processed food products are easier to store and preserve. They have longer shelf life compared to non-processed food. Another key benefit of processed food is that it can assure food safety by removing certain toxins. Frozen foods also can be nutritious just like fresh food products. In processed foods, natural and artificial spices are added for more flavor.


Key vendors

  • Emura Food Machine
  • FAM
  • GEA Group
  • TREIF Maschinenbau
  • Urschel Laboratories

Other prominent vendors

  • Bhler
  • Dadaux
  • holac Maschinenbau
  • Jaymech Food Machines
  • Weber Maschinenbau
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Type

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Key Leading Countries

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z264gn/global_industrial

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire