UPCOMING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Arconic Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Arconic Inc. ('Arconic' or the 'Company') (NYSE: ARNC; NYSE American: ARNC-P; NYSE: ARNC-PB) for possible violations of federal securities laws from February 28, 2017 through June 26, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Arconic shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the September 11, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Arconic made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company knowingly supplied its highly flammable Reynobond PE (polyethylene) cladding panels for use in construction; that this conduct significantly increased the risk of property damage, injury and/or death in buildings constructed with Arconic's Reynobond PE panels; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, Arconic's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

