Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2021: Analysis By Application & Substrate Type

The global gallium arsenide wafer market to decline at a CAGR of 11.9% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shutdown of 2G network. High-speed Internet has now become readily available worldwide. The data speed of a 4G connection is 10 times faster 3G data speed. This high-speed connectivity results in faster browsing, uninterrupted streaming of videos, and improved GPS performance. Thus, countries are now focusing on the adoption of 3G or 4G connectivity and shutting down 2G network spectrums.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of smartphones. Shipments of smartphones will reach 2.16 billion units by 2021, which is a significant increase from around 1.6 billion units in 2016. The major driving factor responsible for this growth is the rising smartphone penetration in countries with high population density such as China, India, and Brazil. The growth in the shipment volume of smartphones will drive the demand for GaAs wafers used in mobile handsets, particularly for mobile power amplifiers.





Key vendors

AWSC

GCSs

WIN Semiconductors

Other prominent vendors

AXT

Century Epitech

Freiberger Compound Materials (FCM)

Intelligent Epitaxy Technology (IntelliEPI)

IQE PLC

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Substrate Type



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Key Leading Countries



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Key Vendor Profiles



Part 16: Appendix



