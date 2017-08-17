EasyVista positioned in ITSM Magic Quadrant for third consecutive year

EasyVista Inc., a leading provider of service management for IT organizations, announced that Gartner included EasyVista as one of nine IT Service Management (ITSM) vendors in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report. This is the third consecutive year that EasyVista has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant.

"EasyVista is particularly proud to be included in this year's report because the ITSM market is poised to play a critical role in the digital transformation of the enterprise," said John Prestridge, chief marketing officer, EasyVista. "We believe our inclusion in the report continues to validate our ability to provide proven ITSM solutions for our customers. EasyVista is focused on enabling our customers to deliver purpose-built user experiences with intelligent automation and self-help to make ITSM easy and ubiquitous across the enterprise."

EasyVista believes that simple, purposeful experiences that connect people to the company's proven ITSM platform will power a new way of working that frees people from the complexities of technology and process. Focusing on user experiences will make service delivery easy and readily adopted across the enterprise, igniting innovation across the company in support of digital transformation.

Gartner evaluates enterprise-class technology companies based on their demonstrated ability to execute and completeness of vision.

You may download the full report here courtesy of EasyVista: 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About EasyVista

EasyVista simplifies IT Service Management by making it easy to deliver and easy to use for today's enterprise. EasyVista's service management platform was created to help companies automate and personalize service delivery to improve IT efficiency and increase staff productivity. Today, EasyVista helps 1,000+ enterprises around the world radically improve service user experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation, and reduce the total cost of IT service delivery. EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. Headquartered in New York and Paris, EasyVista is a rapidly growing global company backed by leading venture capitalists, and traded as ALEZV:EN.

