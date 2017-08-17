Global Process Oil Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.5% by 2021: Boosted By the Growth of the Global Professional Skincare Market

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Process Oil Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global process oil market to grow at a CAGR of 2.56% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Process Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the next-generation process oils. Gas-to-liquid (GTL)-based process oils have uniform chemical structures, which is due to the manufacturing process used to derive these hydrocarbons from natural gas instead of crude oil. GTL technology enables large-scale production of base oils, which are used in the manufacturing of premium finished lubricant products and process oils. The GTL technology is based on the Fischer-Tropsch process.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth of global professional skincare market. According to the analyst, the global professional skin care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market was valued at $11.15 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $15.18 billion by 2021. The market will be driven by the growing demand for the health and wellness industry and premium skincare products. Among the various types of process oils, white oils are commonly used in personal care products and many other cosmetic formulations such as petroleum jelly, and hair and skin care products.
Key vendors
- Chevron,
- Nynas,
- PetroChina Company,
- Royal Dutch Shell,
- TOTAL
Other prominent vendors
- Apar Industries
- AVISTA OIL
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners
- Cargill
- Cross Oil
- Exxon Mobil
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Type
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gg7zn/global_process
