Global Process Oil Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.5% by 2021: Boosted By the Growth of the Global Professional Skincare Market

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Process Oil Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global process oil market to grow at a CAGR of 2.56% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Process Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the next-generation process oils. Gas-to-liquid (GTL)-based process oils have uniform chemical structures, which is due to the manufacturing process used to derive these hydrocarbons from natural gas instead of crude oil. GTL technology enables large-scale production of base oils, which are used in the manufacturing of premium finished lubricant products and process oils. The GTL technology is based on the Fischer-Tropsch process.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth of global professional skincare market. According to the analyst, the global professional skin care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market was valued at $11.15 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $15.18 billion by 2021. The market will be driven by the growing demand for the health and wellness industry and premium skincare products. Among the various types of process oils, white oils are commonly used in personal care products and many other cosmetic formulations such as petroleum jelly, and hair and skin care products.

Key vendors

Chevron,

Nynas,

PetroChina Company,

Royal Dutch Shell ,

, TOTAL

Other prominent vendors

Apar Industries

AVISTA OIL

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Cargill

Cross Oil

Exxon Mobil

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Type



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2gg7zn/global_process

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716