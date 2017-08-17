Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021 - Recycling Initiatives in Leading Economies / R&D in Beverage Coolers / Expanding Online Distribution Channels

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global beverage coolers market to decline at a CAGR of (4.28%) during the period 2017-2021
Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global refrigeration and cooling systems market is the parent market of the global beverage coolers market. The global refrigeration and cooling systems market encompasses the residential and commercial customer segments of various types of refrigerators and coolers manufactured and sold in the market. Beverage coolers are one of the prominent product segments of the global refrigeration and cooling systems market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is R&D in beverage coolers. The key vendors make heavy investments in R&D to introduce changes and enhancements to the shape, functions, and durability of the appliances. Products from international vendors like Danby, Haier, and Electrolux have high brand recognition. Hence, their products have a long-life cycle. Apart from brand recognition, continuous R&D has also led to the growth of the market over a prolonged period. Hence, the global beverage coolers market is expected to gain growth momentum during the forecast period.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing beverage industry. The global beverages industry is growing at a significant pace and is expected to reach $1.92 trillion by the end of 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.11%. This is due to expanding urbanization, rising disposable income among consumers, and introduction of low-calorie sweetener-based health and energy drinks.
Key Vendors
- Danby
- Electrolux
- Haier
- LG Electronics
- Whirlpool
Other Prominent Vendors
- AGA Marvel
- Avanti Products
- Godrej.com
- Living Direct
- Robert Bosch
- Samsung
- U-Line
- Vinotemp International
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Key Leading Countries
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
