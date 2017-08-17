Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021 - Recycling Initiatives in Leading Economies / R&D in Beverage Coolers / Expanding Online Distribution Channels

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global beverage coolers market to decline at a CAGR of (4.28%) during the period 2017-2021

Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global refrigeration and cooling systems market is the parent market of the global beverage coolers market. The global refrigeration and cooling systems market encompasses the residential and commercial customer segments of various types of refrigerators and coolers manufactured and sold in the market. Beverage coolers are one of the prominent product segments of the global refrigeration and cooling systems market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is R&D in beverage coolers. The key vendors make heavy investments in R&D to introduce changes and enhancements to the shape, functions, and durability of the appliances. Products from international vendors like Danby, Haier, and Electrolux have high brand recognition. Hence, their products have a long-life cycle. Apart from brand recognition, continuous R&D has also led to the growth of the market over a prolonged period. Hence, the global beverage coolers market is expected to gain growth momentum during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing beverage industry. The global beverages industry is growing at a significant pace and is expected to reach $1.92 trillion by the end of 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.11%. This is due to expanding urbanization, rising disposable income among consumers, and introduction of low-calorie sweetener-based health and energy drinks.

Key Vendors

Danby

Electrolux

Haier

LG Electronics

Whirlpool

Other Prominent Vendors

AGA Marvel

Avanti Products

Godrej.com

Living Direct

Robert Bosch

Samsung

U-Line

Vinotemp International



Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Key Leading Countries



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



