17.08.2017 | 23:46
PR Newswire

Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021 - Recycling Initiatives in Leading Economies / R&D in Beverage Coolers / Expanding Online Distribution Channels

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global beverage coolers market to decline at a CAGR of (4.28%) during the period 2017-2021

Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global refrigeration and cooling systems market is the parent market of the global beverage coolers market. The global refrigeration and cooling systems market encompasses the residential and commercial customer segments of various types of refrigerators and coolers manufactured and sold in the market. Beverage coolers are one of the prominent product segments of the global refrigeration and cooling systems market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is R&D in beverage coolers. The key vendors make heavy investments in R&D to introduce changes and enhancements to the shape, functions, and durability of the appliances. Products from international vendors like Danby, Haier, and Electrolux have high brand recognition. Hence, their products have a long-life cycle. Apart from brand recognition, continuous R&D has also led to the growth of the market over a prolonged period. Hence, the global beverage coolers market is expected to gain growth momentum during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing beverage industry. The global beverages industry is growing at a significant pace and is expected to reach $1.92 trillion by the end of 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.11%. This is due to expanding urbanization, rising disposable income among consumers, and introduction of low-calorie sweetener-based health and energy drinks.


Key Vendors

  • Danby
  • Electrolux
  • Haier
  • LG Electronics
  • Whirlpool

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AGA Marvel
  • Avanti Products
  • Godrej.com
  • Living Direct
  • Robert Bosch
  • Samsung
  • U-Line
  • Vinotemp International

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Key Leading Countries

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qcmdh2/global_beverage

© 2017 PR Newswire